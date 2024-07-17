Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Sets New 12-Month High at $168.00

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 168 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 165.65 ($2.15), with a volume of 16429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.50 ($2.13).

Harworth Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £560.28 million, a PE ratio of 1,554.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 146.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 135.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katerina Patmore acquired 16,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £24,784.76 ($32,142.08). Insiders bought a total of 16,397 shares of company stock worth $2,523,429 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through Income Generation and Capital Growth segments. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Further Reading

