Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.61

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.61 and last traded at $99.76, with a volume of 9777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.32.

Separately, BWS Financial upped their price target on Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Hawkins Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.49 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 19.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

In related news, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $112,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,120.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $112,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,120.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.47 per share, with a total value of $172,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,806,149.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $442,998 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,504,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

