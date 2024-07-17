Hays (LON:HAS) PT Lowered to GBX 115

Hays (LON:HAS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 125 ($1.62) to GBX 115 ($1.49) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 125 ($1.62) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

HAS opened at GBX 93.90 ($1.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 111.90 ($1.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,880.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 100.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 97.68.

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

