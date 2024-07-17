HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 26,697 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.7% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $52,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $193.02 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.79 and a 200-day moving average of $177.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,113,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,340,738 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.71.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

