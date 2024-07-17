Heather Campe Sells 23,696 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $1,958,711.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,873.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller Stock Up 3.6 %

FUL stock opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $64.64 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $917.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.22 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FUL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on H.B. Fuller

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth about $5,598,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 2,588.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 335,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 322,655 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.