Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Hess alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HES. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $237,100,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $213,336,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $110,423,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $76,714,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Hess by 774.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 522,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,351,000 after buying an additional 462,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES opened at $150.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.16. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.61 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.13.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HES. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HES

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.