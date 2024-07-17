Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.16

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.16 and last traded at $38.16, with a volume of 271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HESM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Hess Midstream Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The company had revenue of $355.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6516 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 118.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $51,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 348.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading

