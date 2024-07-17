Hessam Nadji Sells 15,000 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $529,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,818.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Marcus & Millichap Price Performance
NYSE MMI opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -36.99 and a beta of 1.12. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $44.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42.
Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.
