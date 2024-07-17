Hessam Nadji Sells 15,000 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $529,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,818.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE MMI opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -36.99 and a beta of 1.12. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $44.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

