Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,866. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

