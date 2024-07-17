Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 53,301 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 263,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 134,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 92,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

HIW opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

