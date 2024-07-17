Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives $21.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.36.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HST. Barclays dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

HST stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $615,558,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $57,664,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3,870.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,221,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after buying an additional 2,165,260 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $38,873,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 103.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,675,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,002,000 after buying an additional 1,866,661 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

