Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Down 7.7% in June

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Huhtamäki Oyj Price Performance
HOYFF stock opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33.
Huhtamäki Oyj Company Profile
