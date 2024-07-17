Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Down 7.7% in June

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Get Huhtamäki Oyj alerts:

Huhtamäki Oyj Price Performance

HOYFF stock opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33.

Huhtamäki Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Huhtamäki Oyj provides packaging solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, India, Turkey, Australia, Thailand, Poland, South Africa, the Czech Republic, Finland, and internationally. It operates through Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania, North America, Flexible Packaging, and Fiber Packaging segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.