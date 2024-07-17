Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,500 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the June 15th total of 2,240,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 588.8 days.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS HUSQF opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. Husqvarna AB has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $9.76.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile
