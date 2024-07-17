Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,470,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the June 15th total of 7,240,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Insider Activity at Hut 8

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8

In other news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,925.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 8,329.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after buying an additional 2,754,037 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the first quarter worth $18,191,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hut 8 by 79.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,260,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 558,824 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hut 8 by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 754,891 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 581,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 255,307 shares during the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Trading Up 4.7 %

HUT opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Hut 8 has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Featured Articles

