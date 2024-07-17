Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Update

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of HYMTF opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average of $54.69. Hyundai Motor has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $66.05.

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the AZERA, SONATA, VELOSTER, i30, ELANTRA, ACCENT, i20, and i10 names; SUVs under the TUCSON, SANTA FE, KONA, PALISADE, CRETA, and VENUE names; commercial vehicles under the STARIA, H-1, and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 6, IONIQ 5, NEXO, SANTA FE Hybrid, SONATA Hybrid, AZERA Hybrid, KONA Electric, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Hybrid, and i30 Hybrid names.

