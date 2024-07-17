Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Update

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Hyundai Motor Stock Performance
Shares of HYMTF opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average of $54.69. Hyundai Motor has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $66.05.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile
