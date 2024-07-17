Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,916,600 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 3,096,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29,166.0 days.

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

IBIDF stock opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. Ibiden Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35.

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Featured Stories

Ibiden Co,Ltd. provides electronic and ceramics products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers IC package substrate for use in personal computers, data centers, and AI applications; motherboard and printed wiring boards; automotive exhaust system components, including diesel particulate filters; substrate holding mats; high temperature insulation materials; and graphite specialty products.

