IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Short Interest Up 18.0% in June

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 949,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

IDEX Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of IEX opened at $210.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.39 and its 200 day moving average is $220.04. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

