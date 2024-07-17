IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Short Interest Update

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDWM opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. IDW Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. IDW Media had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions.

