Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Viasat were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Viasat by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 65,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 20.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $33.70.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.12). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

