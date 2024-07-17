Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 738 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,066 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Customers Bancorp worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

CUBI stock opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $64.98.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

