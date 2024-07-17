Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys New Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Get BILL alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in BILL by 57.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BILL. Mizuho decreased their price target on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BILL Trading Up 2.7 %

BILL stock opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average of $62.31.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About BILL

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.