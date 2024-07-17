Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $760,000 Stock Position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Energy stock opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. Vital Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 3.22.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $482.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.97 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. Research analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VTLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Vital Energy from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.30.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

