Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $823,000 Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Knowles worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Knowles by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,991,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,601,000 after buying an additional 419,939 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 339,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 152,626 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $4,083,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 684,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KN opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.40 million for the quarter. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 10.54%.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 5,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $90,495.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,401.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

