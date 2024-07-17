Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $846,000 Stock Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,015 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 123,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 792,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,037.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

HLX opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.07 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $296.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $30,043.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at $441,975.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 7,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $86,792.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,471,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,219,136.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $30,043.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at $441,975.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,264 shares of company stock worth $1,932,544. Company insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

