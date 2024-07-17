Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $865,000 Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,026 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,072,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 625,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,009,000 after acquiring an additional 32,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 978.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 559,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,646,000 after purchasing an additional 507,750 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,540,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of AIT stock opened at $210.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.17. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.38 and a twelve month high of $212.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.08. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

