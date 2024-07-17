Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Extreme Networks worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Extreme Networks by 4,924.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $32.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $211.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

