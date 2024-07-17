Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,342,000 after buying an additional 425,079 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $11,424,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 840.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 129,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 115,972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 678.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 91,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 499,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,814,000 after acquiring an additional 53,294 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 800 shares of company stock worth $41,514. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.28. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.91.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JACK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.39.

Get Our Latest Report on Jack in the Box

About Jack in the Box

(Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.