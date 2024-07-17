Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 64,674 Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Harmonic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Harmonic by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Harmonic by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Harmonic

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $577,393.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Harmonic Stock Up 2.1 %

HLIT opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Harmonic had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $122.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Featured Articles

