Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,658,000 after buying an additional 30,941 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 75,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28,784 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 291,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 41,783 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 183,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 71,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 902,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 243,480 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Sidoti downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $30,051.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,809.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $30,051.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,809.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $263,421.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,375.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $688,374 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of BHE stock opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $44.85.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $675.58 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 2.34%.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

