Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 23.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 393,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 73,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,032,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,372,000 after acquiring an additional 293,337 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,550,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 540,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 63,685 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,146,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,100,000 after purchasing an additional 270,730 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVAX. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $43,126.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 3.91%. Research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.