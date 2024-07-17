Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 174 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 239.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 45,527 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

MGPI opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 6.32. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.86 and a fifty-two week high of $124.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average of $81.68.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGPI shares. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MGP Ingredients

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,815,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,673,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,544,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,695,264 shares in the company, valued at $223,706,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,815,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,673,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,544,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,678 over the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MGP Ingredients

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.