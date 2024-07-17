Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 371 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 5,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $376,181.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 132,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $8,401,402.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,100,431 shares in the company, valued at $133,629,420.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 5,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $376,181.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 570,899 shares of company stock worth $35,323,127. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $65.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.60. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $46.04 and a one year high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $203.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

