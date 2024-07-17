Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 619 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $122.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $123.85. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.95.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Barclays downgraded Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

About Addus HomeCare

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

