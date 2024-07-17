Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter worth $229,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 2.30. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $874.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.25 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHEF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 10,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 119,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $825,000 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

