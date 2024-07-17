Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hawkins

In other Hawkins news, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $157,608.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,668.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hawkins news, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $157,608.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,668.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.47 per share, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,149.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $442,998. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial upped their target price on Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Hawkins Stock Performance

HWKN opened at $107.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $108.36.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $223.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

