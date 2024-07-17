Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Short Interest Up 17.8% in June

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 557,400 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the June 15th total of 473,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Immix Biopharma Trading Up 0.5 %
Immix Biopharma stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.17. Immix Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03.
Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immix Biopharma will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Immix Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.
Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.
