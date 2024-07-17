Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Short Interest Up 17.8% in June

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 557,400 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the June 15th total of 473,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Immix Biopharma Trading Up 0.5 %

Immix Biopharma stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.17. Immix Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immix Biopharma will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Immix Biopharma by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Immix Biopharma by 89.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Immix Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

