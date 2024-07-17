Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMUX. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th.

Immunic Stock Up 8.8 %

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Immunic has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $133.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Immunic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the first quarter valued at about $11,752,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the first quarter worth about $9,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immunic by 100.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 1,703,047 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in Immunic by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

