Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Short Interest Down 5.5% in June

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 784,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMCR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Immunocore from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunocore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IMCR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

Immunocore Trading Up 5.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Immunocore by 4,817.1% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 976,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,684,000 after buying an additional 956,204 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,312,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,638,000 after acquiring an additional 399,201 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,439,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Immunocore by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 846,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,852,000 after buying an additional 166,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 342,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after acquiring an additional 158,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.82.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.72 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Immunocore will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Immunocore

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.