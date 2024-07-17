Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NARI. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Inari Medical Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NARI stock opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -141.41 and a beta of 1.01. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $143.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.32 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 16,520 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $910,086.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,257,328.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 16,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $910,086.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,257,328.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 38,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,619,058.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 965,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,545,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,293 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,468. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Inari Medical by 164.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Inari Medical by 30.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Further Reading

