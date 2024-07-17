ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.32

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 2237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

Separately, Barclays raised ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 32.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

