Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.24

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.24 and last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 69523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

INOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Innodata in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Innodata in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.73 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Innodata Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 77,410 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter worth about $1,299,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

