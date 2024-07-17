InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.01

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

NYSE IHT opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 0.11. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.33.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.39 per share, with a total value of $57,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,251,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,811,253.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $388.50 per share, with a total value of $116,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,252,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,094,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James F. Wirth bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.39 per share, with a total value of $57,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,251,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,811,253.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $792,243 over the last three months. 73.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

