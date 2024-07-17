InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.01

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 million, a P/E ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 400 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $583.45 per share, with a total value of $233,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,251,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,201,961.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $400.81 per share, for a total transaction of $120,243.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,251,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,702,192.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $583.45 per share, for a total transaction of $233,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,251,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,201,961.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $792,243 in the last three months. Company insiders own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

