Insider Buying: Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Major Shareholder Purchases 45,710 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 45,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $420,532.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,498,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,190,183.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,538 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,417.44.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,105 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,945.55.

On Friday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,765 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $41,169.60.

Shares of MHI opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 175,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 31,163 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

