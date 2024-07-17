Insider Selling: Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) CAO Sells 27,000 Shares of Stock

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) CAO Patrick Shay Malone sold 27,000 shares of Dakota Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $66,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,672.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dakota Gold Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of DC opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Dakota Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dakota Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,866,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 100,799 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,614,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 130,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Resource Partners USA LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dakota Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

