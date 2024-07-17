Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $269,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,227 shares in the company, valued at $9,669,296.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Inari Medical Trading Up 5.8 %

NARI stock opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.31. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $143.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.32 million. Research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 4.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 423,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after buying an additional 18,166 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NARI shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.86.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

