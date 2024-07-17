Insider Selling: L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) SVP Sells 10,527 Shares of Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,951,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $240.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.43. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $240.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on L3Harris Technologies

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.