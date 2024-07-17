Insider Selling: Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Insider Sells 1,528 Shares of Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) insider Scott Moomaw sold 1,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $19,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Liquidia Trading Up 3.1 %
LQDA opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46. Liquidia Co. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $980.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.32.
Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 177.83% and a negative net margin of 674.42%. The company had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Liquidia in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liquidia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.
Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).
