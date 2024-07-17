Insider Selling: One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Sells 4,756 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2024

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLPGet Free Report) COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $114,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,508.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

One Liberty Properties Trading Up 2.7 %

OLP opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 30,470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLP shares. StockNews.com upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.