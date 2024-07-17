Insider Selling: One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Sells 4,756 Shares of Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $114,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,508.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

One Liberty Properties Trading Up 2.7 %

OLP opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 30,470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLP shares. StockNews.com upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

