Insider Selling: Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells 1,645 Shares of Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $138,887.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,282,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Paul Paradis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $147,786.80.

On Friday, June 14th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $131,090.05.

On Friday, June 7th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $143,049.20.

On Friday, May 31st, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $129,231.20.

On Friday, May 24th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $111,629.70.

On Thursday, May 9th, Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $113,719.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $9,105.25.

On Monday, April 29th, Paul Paradis sold 75 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,503.75.

On Friday, April 26th, Paul Paradis sold 335 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $19,587.45.

On Friday, April 19th, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $9,807.00.

Sezzle Stock Performance

SEZL opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $517.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07. Sezzle Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sezzle

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 158,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.79% of Sezzle at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sezzle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.