Insider Selling: Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells 1,645 Shares of Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $138,887.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,282,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Paul Paradis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 5th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $147,786.80.
- On Friday, June 14th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $131,090.05.
- On Friday, June 7th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $143,049.20.
- On Friday, May 31st, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $129,231.20.
- On Friday, May 24th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $111,629.70.
- On Thursday, May 9th, Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $113,719.20.
- On Friday, May 3rd, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $9,105.25.
- On Monday, April 29th, Paul Paradis sold 75 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,503.75.
- On Friday, April 26th, Paul Paradis sold 335 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $19,587.45.
- On Friday, April 19th, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $9,807.00.
Sezzle Stock Performance
SEZL opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $517.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07. Sezzle Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sezzle
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 158,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.79% of Sezzle at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sezzle Company Profile
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sezzle
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.